eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 1%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 363,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,037,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

eEnergy Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

