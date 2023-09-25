ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.81 million and $8.87 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,339.58 or 1.00005996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.039022 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $60.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

