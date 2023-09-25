Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $1.84 on Top Exchanges

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00006982 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $88.44 million and $984,161.33 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 48,075,510 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

