Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reissued an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of ENOV opened at $51.65 on Monday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth $216,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

