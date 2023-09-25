EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 19,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVEX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.72.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EVE during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

