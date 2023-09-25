FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

FFBW Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Get FFBW alerts:

Institutional Trading of FFBW

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FFBW in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.