FlatQube Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $246.99 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.36720912 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $470.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

