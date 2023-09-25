Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.62

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 18413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $894.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

