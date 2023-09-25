Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 160.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $31.69 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 160.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

