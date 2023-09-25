Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.30. 79,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 123,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

