goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.92 and last traded at $80.92. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHMEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

