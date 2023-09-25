Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 20,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 51,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

