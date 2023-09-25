Head-To-Head Analysis: Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Osage Exploration and Development alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.80 $1.21 billion $15.12 2.50

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Osage Exploration and Development and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 2 5 0 2.71

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%.

Risk and Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 35.11% 21.41% 11.00%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Osage Exploration and Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

(Get Free Report)

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Osage Exploration and Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osage Exploration and Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.