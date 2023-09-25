Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.55 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00017301 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $166.31 million and $7,601.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,296.17 or 0.99939152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.53894001 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,571.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.