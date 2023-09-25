Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. 3,386,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,422. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

