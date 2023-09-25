Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HZM traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.56). The company had a trading volume of 70,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,322. The company has a market capitalization of £345.32 million, a PE ratio of -4,266.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.49.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

