Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of HZM traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.56). The company had a trading volume of 70,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,322. The company has a market capitalization of £345.32 million, a PE ratio of -4,266.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.49.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
