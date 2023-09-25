Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0729 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

