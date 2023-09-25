ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $167.98 million and $3.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 967,865,658 coins and its circulating supply is 967,865,361 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

