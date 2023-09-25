Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.01

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 280669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

