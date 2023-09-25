Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,457 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $78,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,263. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

