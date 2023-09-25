Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.93

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 448734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $189.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $18,174,168,000,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,821,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

