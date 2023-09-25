Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 52743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
