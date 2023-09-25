Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 52743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

