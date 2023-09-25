iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 27,211 shares.The stock last traded at $65.89 and had previously closed at $65.85.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

