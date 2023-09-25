iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.16

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 573004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

