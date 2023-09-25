iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.24

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 136524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

