iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.93

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.89, with a volume of 153212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.05.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

