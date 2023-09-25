iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.66

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 2211676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.