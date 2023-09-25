iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.27. Approximately 138,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 121,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

