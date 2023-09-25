iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.54

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.54 and last traded at $102.13, with a volume of 46195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.