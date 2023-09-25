KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

INTU stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $506.78. The company had a trading volume of 355,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.