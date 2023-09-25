KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

