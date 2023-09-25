KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.83. 3,619,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,394. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

