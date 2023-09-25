KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

ORLY stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $937.99. 110,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,974. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $687.94 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $940.93 and its 200-day moving average is $915.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

