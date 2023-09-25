KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.03. 185,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.