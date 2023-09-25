KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.97. The stock had a trading volume of 245,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

