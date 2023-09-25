KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November makes up 0.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.2 %

UNOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. 32,165 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.