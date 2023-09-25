LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading 4.3% Higher

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.92 and last traded at $122.73. 110,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 187,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LCII. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. CWM LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

