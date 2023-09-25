LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Financial Comparison

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CompuMed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 3.71% 6.07% 4.52% LegalZoom.com -1.47% 0.80% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.44 $500,000.00 N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 3.25 -$48.73 million ($0.04) -262.50

This table compares CompuMed and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CompuMed and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.50%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than CompuMed.

Risk and Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats CompuMed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.