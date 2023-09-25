Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lion
Lion Price Performance
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $743.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Featured Stories
