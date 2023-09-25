Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $52.97 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $52.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,323,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,248,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339563 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

