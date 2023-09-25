Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $52.97 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $52.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,323,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,248,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339563 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
