LooksRare Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.27 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 964,089,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,252,396 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

