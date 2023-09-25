Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60,258.83

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005541 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $31.26 million and approximately $60,258.83 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,206,706 coins and its circulating supply is 21,449,829 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,200,514 with 21,447,506 in circulation.

