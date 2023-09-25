Mina Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Mina has a market capitalization of $368.01 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,077,752,333 coins and its circulating supply is 974,143,395 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,077,504,652.8400393 with 973,737,582.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38005249 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,599,460.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

