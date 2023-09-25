Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Trading Down 0.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.99 and last traded at $68.22. Approximately 4,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.