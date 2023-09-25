Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.25.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

