Monero 24 Hour Volume Hits $41.56 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $144.01 or 0.00548026 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $41.56 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,279.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00245048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00802406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00117186 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003776 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,336,600 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

