Monero (XMR) Price Tops $145.30

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $44.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.30 or 0.00550834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,373.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00245101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00800962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003768 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,336,498 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

