My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $905,952.67 and $129,877.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

