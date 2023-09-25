Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $38,082.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003836 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

