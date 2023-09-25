NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.04 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $26.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.10407648 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $31,808,160.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

